A former Stafford resident has been charged in connection with the death of his 3-month-old son in Manassas 38 years ago.

Samuel Harry Dicola, 58, of no fixed address is charged with murder in connection with the death of his young son, who was in his care at the time. Dicola, who is in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unrelated charge in Stafford, was 20 at the time.

According to Prince William police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Dicola took the child to a hospital in late November 1984 when the child began experiencing breathing problems. The child was transferred to Children's Hospital in Washington, where he died a few days later.

Perok said a medical examiner classified the cause of death as undetermined, though an autopsy indicated that the baby had died from severe retinal hemorrhaging and brain swelling that appeared to result from being shaken. Prosecutors decided not to seek charges at the time.

The case was reopened in September 2021, Perok said, and a medical examiner this time ruled the child's death a homicide. Perok said advances in medical expertise was a factor in the reexamination.

Dicola was arrested Jan. 13 on a probation violation in Stafford stemming from a 2011 larceny conviction in Stafford. He will eventually be transferred to Prince William to face the murder charge, Perok said.