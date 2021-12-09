Former Stafford teacher facing molestation charges

A former Stafford County middle school teacher has been arrested on charges stemming from an alleged incident with one of his students back in 2016.

Edward David Gent, 40, is charged with aggravated sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a child. He was arrested Tuesday and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He was released on bond Thursday.

Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said an investigation began in October when police were contacted by a parent of the alleged victim. The parent told police that her daughter had recently disclosed that she was a student at A.G. Wright Middle School in 2016 when she was inappropriately touched by Gent, who was a seventh-grade teacher at the school.

Court records list the offense date as Nov. 1.

Detective B.A. Boyle investigated the case and obtained warrants against Gent.

