Former Stafford teacher pleads guilty to BDSM relationship with Texas teen

A former teacher in Stafford County pleaded guilty to three felony charges Monday for an illegal online relationship he had with a Texas teenager.

Marcus L. Salley, 33, was convicted in Fredericksburg Circuit Court of three counts of indecent liberties. He will face the possibility of up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 24.

Salley was a drama teacher at Colonial Forge High School when he was arrested last year in connection with activities involving a 16-year-old girl. Court records state that an investigation began in September when Stafford Deputy David Flues received an anonymous email claiming that Salley was in an improper relationship with the girl.

An affidavit states that Flues determined that the girl met Salley on a social media app called Discord. Court records state that the two had been involved for more than two years in a "BDSM" relationship in which Salley was the "dom" and the girl was the "submissive."

The girl sent pornographic pictures of herself at the request or demand of Salley, who would then praise, reprimand or degrade the girl.

Flues received screenshots of the conversations between the two and determined that most of them occurred outside school hours. Flues turned the case over to Fredericksburg detective Nikki Lovett after learning that Salley was at his home in the city when most of the conversations took place.

