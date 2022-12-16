Former Stafford teacher pleads guilty to taking indecent liberties with a child

A former Fredericksburg-area teacher admitted Friday that he improperly touched one of his students while working as a seventh-grade teacher in Stafford County.

Edward David Gent, 41, of Spotsylvania, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child. He will be sentenced Feb. 23.

Gent has now been convicted of offenses involving students in two area localities. He was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in Caroline County in September. He was ordered to serve a month in jail on the misdemeanor charge, which stemmed from an incident last year involving another former student.

Gent is still facing two counts of rape and two counts of sodomy in Spotsylvania. Those charges do not involve a former student, but another juvenile who is a family acquaintance, police said.

A Spotsylvania grand jury will decide Monday whether to indict Gent on the rape and sodomy charges, which carry potential life sentences.

According to court records, the Stafford victim was a seventh-grader at A.G. Wright Middle School in Stafford when Gent was her teacher. Court records state that she was sitting at Gent’s desk after school waiting for her bus when he pulled her rolling chair toward him and began touching her leg. He then moved his hand toward her private area.

She told police about a second occasion in which he touched her private parts over her clothing. She said there were also other incidents.

The girl didn’t report the incidents until last year when she was having a physical. That spurred an investigation that eventually spilled into two other counties.