Former teacher facing felony charges in Stafford convicted for misdemeanor in Caroline

A former area teacher was convicted of a misdemeanor Tuesday for inappropriate behavior with a student when he was teaching in Caroline County.

Edward David Gent, 40, was found guilty in Caroline Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a news release from the Caroline Sheriff’s Office. He was ordered to serve eight months in jail.

Court records show that Gent was booked into the Pamunkey Regional Jail on Tuesday and released later that day, an indication that he has appealed the conviction to circuit court.

The charge stems from a complaint last year accusing Gent of illegal behavior involving one of his juvenile students. Caroline investigators charged Gent after looking into the complaint.

Gent is still facing charges in Stafford County stemming from allegations from one of his former middle school students. The mother of that alleged victim called police in October after she reported being inappropriately touched by Gent in 2016 when she was one of his seventh-grade students at A.G. Wright Middle School.

Gent is charged in Stafford with aggravated sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a child. Both charges are felony offenses.

