Former teacher sentenced to 6 months for having sex with teenager

A former area teacher was ordered Thursday to serve six months in jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for having sex with a teenage student.

Terrance Darnell Bushrod, 31, of Colonial Beach was convicted in King George Circuit Court of having sex with a child who was at least 15. As part of a plea agreement, a felony charge of indecent liberties was reduced to the misdemeanor.

Bushrod was sentenced to a year in jail with half of it suspended. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on Thursday.

The evidence presented by prosecutor Mason Husby showed that Bushrod's arrest stemmed from a Feb. 15, 2020, incident in King George. Bushrod was working for the Colonial Beach school system at the time when a student asked him for a ride to work.

After driving into King George, Bushrod pulled to the side of a road and had sex with the girl. He then took her to her job.

The incident eventually came to the attention of the police after other people learned what had happened. By that time, Bushrod was working as a special education teacher at Spotsylvania Elementary School. He was removed from that position as soon as Spotsylvania school officials became aware of the investigation.

As part of his penalty, Bushrod was forced to give up his teaching license.

