Former teacher sentenced to two years for exchanging sexual messages with teen

A former Stafford County teacher was ordered Wednesday to serve two years in prison for exchanging sexual messages with a Texas teenager.

Marcus L. Salley, 33, was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of 15 years with all but two years suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to three felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.

According to court records, Salley was a drama teacher at Colonial Forge High School last year when a deputy received an anonymous email about Salley’s relationship with a 16-year-old girl in Texas.

Court records show that Salley met the girl on social media and they had been involved in a “BDSM” relationship for more than two years.

Court records state that, at Salley’s insistence, the girl sent pornographic pictures of herself. He would then praise, reprimand or degrade the girl.

The deputy turned the investigation over to Fredericksburg detective Nikki Lovett after determining that Salley used his home computer in the city for his exchanges with the girl.

Family and friends of Salley wrote letters to Judge Gordon Willis requesting mercy and no prison time for Salley. They wrote that Salley has always shown high character and called the correspondence with the girl an “isolated incident.”

Salley wrote a letter in which he expressed remorse for his actions and for the harm he’d caused the girl and his loved ones. He said he was just “role playing” and didn’t realize the harm he was causing her.

“I am very ashamed and chastened about this whole thing,” he wrote. “But my biggest regret is that I hurt an innocent girl in Texas. I will carry the shame of felony sex convictions with me for the rest of my life.”