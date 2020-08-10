Four charged in connection to brutal treatment of goats in Spotsylvania

Four people have been charged in connection with a video that showed them killing goats on a property in Spotsylvania County, authorities said.

Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said the Sheriff's Office was contacted on June 18 by a resident complaining about animal abuse. The caller said that people living at a home on Heather Greens Circle were letting their dogs attack the goats and were hitting the goats with a bat, Scott said.

A lengthy investigation ensued that recently resulted in the indictments of four suspects by a county grand jury. Andrew Haefele, 36, Donald Compton, 35, and Halie Morgan, 22, all of Spotsylvania, and Charles E. McKinney, 34, of Maurertown are all charged with multiple offenses that include maiming an animal, conspiracy to maim an animal, animal cruelty and giving false information to law enforcement.

Scott said that after recovering a video showing the abuse, deputies went to the residence and questioned the suspects. The residents told police that the homeowner, Morgan, had found out she was not allowed to have goats in the neighborhood and that someone had picked them up earlier that day.

Scott said the property was searched and the two goats were found dead on the property. They had been hidden under objects and had traumatic injuries, especially to the neck area, Scott said.