Four Fredericksburg teens charged in James Monroe High School break-in

Four teenage boys have been charged in connection with a burglary and theft at James Monroe High School earlier this month, police said.
Support Local Journalism
Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the boys, a 16-year-old and three 17-year-olds, forced their way into the school through a window on June 5. The suspects, all city residents and students at the school at 2300 Washington Ave., are not being named because they are juveniles.
Morris said that once inside the school, the boys caused extensive damage and stole thousands of dollars worth of items, mostly electronics.
All four are charged with breaking and entering, felony destruction of property and grand larceny. Their cases will start in Fredericksburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Keith Epps
I am a veteran reporter who has covered a number of different areas but my primary focus is police and courts coverage.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.