 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four Fredericksburg teens charged in James Monroe High School break-in
0 comments
alert top story

Four Fredericksburg teens charged in James Monroe High School break-in

{{featured_button_text}}

Four teenage boys have been charged in connection with a burglary and theft at James Monroe High School earlier this month, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the boys, a 16-year-old and three 17-year-olds, forced their way into the school through a window on June 5. The suspects, all city residents and students at the school at 2300 Washington Ave., are not being named because they are juveniles.

Morris said that once inside the school, the boys caused extensive damage and stole thousands of dollars worth of items, mostly electronics.

All four are charged with breaking and entering, felony destruction of property and grand larceny. Their cases will start in Fredericksburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden-Putin meeting opens with reporters shoving

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert