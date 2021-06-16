Four Fredericksburg teens charged in James Monroe High School break-in

Four teenage boys have been charged in connection with a burglary and theft at James Monroe High School earlier this month, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the boys, a 16-year-old and three 17-year-olds, forced their way into the school through a window on June 5. The suspects, all city residents and students at the school at 2300 Washington Ave., are not being named because they are juveniles.

Morris said that once inside the school, the boys caused extensive damage and stole thousands of dollars worth of items, mostly electronics.

All four are charged with breaking and entering, felony destruction of property and grand larceny. Their cases will start in Fredericksburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.