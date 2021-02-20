 Skip to main content
Four injured in chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95
Four people suffered minor injuries Friday in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County involving five vehicles, according to the Virginia State Police.

Sgt. Brent Coffey said a mobile pothole repair crew contracted by the Virginia Department of Transportation was working in the right southbound lane at 3:05 p.m., about three miles north of the Thornburg exit. The first of four chartered passenger buses traveling together stopped in the travel lane for the work crew.

The second bus in line was unable to stop in time and struck the first bus, Coffey said. Three more vehicles were struck as a result.

One driver and three passengers in the various vehicles were transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. Senior Trooper R. Aldrich is investigating the incident.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

