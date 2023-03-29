A volunteer coach at a Stafford County high school who also works for the Fredericksburg school system was arrested on a felony sexual molestation charge.

Tyler Trotter, 25, is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child. He was arrested March 21 and released on bond two days later. The charge is a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Stafford Circuit Court, Trotter was a volunteer assistant coach for the Brooke Point High School junior varsity basketball team. He met the 17-year-old alleged victim late last year as part of her duties with the team.

The girl told police that she and Trotter initially engaged in small talk involving basketball matters. She said he then began talking to her about sexual matters and encouraged her to engage in sexual activities with a romantic interest she had at the time.

The affidavit states that the girl was uncomfortable with Trotter's commentary and tried to limit conversation to the game.

During a subsequent trip from a game, the affidavit states that the girl was trying to sleep on the bus when Trotter reached under her blanket and touched her private area. He then began texting her before she eventually stopped responding to his texts.

Detective Jeremy Hinson began an investigation after the Sheriff's Office received a complaint on March 7. Hinson met with the girl and her mother a few days later and learned that Trotter had continued trying to contact the girl through another student who is a basketball player at the school.

Hinson wrote that when he met with Trotter, the coach told him he communicated with multiple students but declined to show him any of the communications. Trotter called the detective on March 21 and informed him that he would not be showing up for a scheduled interview.

Following his arrest, Trotter's iPhone was seized. The search warrant allows police to examine the phone for potentially incriminating evidence.

On his social media pages, Trotter lists himself as a special education paraprofessional at James Monroe High School in the city.

City schools communication director Katie Hornung said Wednesday that Trotter is a "classified employee" with the school system who is currently on leave.