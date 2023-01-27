Fredericksburg-area drug dealers sentenced to federal prison

A Culpeper couple and a Spotsylvania County relative have been sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a drug distribution ring, court records show.

Fahid Rashid, 32, was sentenced this week to nine years in prison. He had previously pleaded guilty in federal court in Charlottesville to conspiracy, distributing methamphetamine and possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

His wife, Kahlisah Zuma Khan, 31, and his cousin, 30-year-old Akhter Ahmed of Spotsylvania, were previously convicted of drug conspiracy charges. Ahmed is serving a 45-month prison term, while Khan was ordered to serve 46 months.

According to federal court records, an investigation began in 2020 when Rashid was living in Brittany Commons in Spotsylvania. A neighbor had complained about extensive foot traffic at the residence, an affidavit states. Rashid eventually moved, but he continued paying rent at the residence and the foot traffic continued.

In February 2021, Rashid told an undercover officer that he was storing between 15 to 20 pounds of methamphetamine at the apartment and about 30,000 oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. He was arrested in April that year.

The trio used multiple addresses in Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Fairfax County and elsewhere to traffic drugs, court records state. Those addresses included Ahmed's home in the 5400 block of Silver Maple Lane in Spotsylvania and various car dealerships that Ahmed owned.

The drugs were sent to the trio from California, New York and elsewhere, court records state.

A number of law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation, including the Spotsylvania, Culpeper and Orange sheriff's offices and Virginia State Police.