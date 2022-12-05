Fredericksburg contractor agrees to $500,000 settlement in labor dispute

A Fredericksburg contractor has agreed to pay more than $500,000 to settle a labor dispute with the federal government, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Obsidian Solutions Group had a contract with the Defense Intelligence Agency to provide strategic-level analytical support to advance Department of Defense goals and objectives, according to a news release.

The government contended that Obsidian employed people who did not meet the qualifications outlined in the contract, either lacking the required degrees or the required years of relevant professional experience. As a result, the government claims DIA paid more for labor than could be justified.

"To be scrupulous stewards of taxpayer funds, government contractors must comply with contractual requirements," U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber said. "[The government] will continue its work to safeguard the government procurement process."

Obsidian has agreed to pay $510,991 to resolve the dispute. No admission of civil liability has been made as part of the settlement.