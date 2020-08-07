Fredericksburg Crime Report, 08/07/20

Burglary/ Breaking and Entering:
- 1700 block Shinnecock Lane, 8/5, 8:00 a.m. A person reported he came home to discover his bedroom window was open and his stuff was scattered around the apartment. No items were missing.
Shots Fired:
- 1000 block Heritage Trail, 8/1, 2:00 a.m. A person reported hearing multiple shots fired. Patrol responded and discovered multiple shell casings. No persons were in the area.
Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle:
- Alum Spring Park, 699 Greenbrier Drive, 8/1, 9:30 p.m. A person reported she left her Toyota Scion unlocked with the keys inside and it was stolen.
Brandishing of Bladed Weapon:
- Total Wine, 1641 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 7/30, 7:30 p.m. A person reported an unknown male approached her, asked a question then displayed a knife. The suspect is described as Middle Eastern with black hair, brown eyes and a full beard. He left the parking lot driving a black Nissan Altima.
Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:
- 100 block Maple Court, 8/2, 8:00 p.m. A person reported his vehicle’s wheel spike was stolen.
- 100 block Maple Court, 8/1, 3:00 p.m. A person reported his lug nut spikes were stolen.
Vandalism:
- ASM3, 205 Mcconkey Street, 8/4, 3:00 p.m. An employee reported damage to the washing machine.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 2500 block Manor Drive, 7/13, 9:00 a.m. A person reported his vehicle’s tire was slashed.
Larceny – Theft from Building:
- 600 block Greenbrier Court, 8/4, 4:00 p.m. A person reported her son’s bicycle was stolen from her patio.
- 400 block Greenbrier Court, 8/4, 1:30 p.m. A person reported her son’s scooter was stolen.
Larceny:
- 3300 block Fall Hill Avenue, 8/3, 1:00 p.m. A person reported mail was stolen from his residence.
Arrests:
- Monnett, Heather Alison, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on two charges of failure to comply with court order.
- Williams, Joshua John, 18, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Sargent, Carolynn Sue, 49, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
- Navarro, Johnny Angel, 25, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of refusal of breath/blood test.
- Hogan, Raymone Isaiah, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of carrying concealed weapon -first offense.
- Mohammad, Wahidullah, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit and run property damage.
- Washington, Dennis Alonga, 62, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of strangulation.
- Crawford, Rayshawn Hakeem, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Dickerson, Pamela Nicole, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Schiller, Regina Amy, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of violation of protective order.
- Valentin, Irson B 3rd, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -police officer.
- Webb, Anthony Kenneth, 33, of Stafford was arrested on charges of conspiracy to violate drug control act and intent to distribute marijuana.
- Parnell, Dolan Scott, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule III controlled substance.
- Baker, Robert Derwood, 69, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intoxication in public.
- Linares, Ruben Alexander, 49, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intoxication in public.
- Boxley, Mario Darnell, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of strangulation: results in wounding/bodily injury.
- Mendez Ruano, Jorge Oswaldo, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Lewis, George Richard IV, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.
- Lewis, Arlena Maria, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft - third or subsequent offense.
- Strader, Jamal Charmeen, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
- Jaeger, Michael Rilonza, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.