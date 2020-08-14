Fredericksburg Crime Report, 08/14/20

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- Giant Food parking lot, 1245 Jefferson Davis Highway, 8/10, 4:30 p.m. A person reported his iPad was stolen from his vehicle.
Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:
- 1101 Dunes Street, 8/7, 4:00 p.m. A person reported the temporary license plates on her vehicle were stolen.
Vandalism:
- 900 block Brompton Street, 8/11, 7:45 p.m. A person reported his yard sign was damaged.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 1400 block Dandridge Street, 8/11, 4:30 p.m. A person reported her vehicle was vandalized.
Larceny – Theft from Building:
- Total Wine, 1641 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 8/7, 6:50 p.m. A person reported his wallet was stolen while inside the store.
- Harbor Freight, 2011 Plank Road, 8/12, 3:15 p.m. An employee reported her wallet was stolen from her purse.
Larceny:
- Valero Fastmart, 501 Jefferson Davis Highway, 8/9, 2:30 p.m. A person reported his wallet was stolen from the pumps.
Arrests:
- Mimms, Shedrick Lanoriss, 38, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Daniels, Paul Eugene, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Bullett, Jennica Danyelle Marie, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Riojas, Amanda Jacquline, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to commit larceny.
- Padgett, Cheyenne Ciara Marie, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
- Gray, Saxon Mcvay, 38, of Bowling Green was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Smith, Stacee Nichole, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on four charges of shoplifting.
- Brooks, Austin Tyler, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit and run.
- Fines, Joseph Wallance, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Whiting, Antwan Lydell, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
- Hare, Amanda Lynn, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intoxication in public.
- Scott, Indya Jenelle, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Daniels, Paul Eugene, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.
- Landeck, Zane Neale, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property after dark.
- Butler, Karlee Victoria, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property after dark.
- Jenni, Jasmine Nichole, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property after dark.
- Davis, James Andrew Zakkary, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing on city property after dark.
- Hughes, Richard Ashley, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Gallagher, Jared Christopher, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Senavanh, Janet Bounma, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Ballard, Taylor Symone, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Baker, Tracey Wendell, 52, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
- Foreman, Lanaisha Oshara Marie, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Curfman, Caylee Aura, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Cooper, Charles Thomas, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of pedestrian on roadway.
- Banks, Eddie Grace, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of obstructing justice and pedestrian on roadway.
- Johns, Taylor Lynn, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of pedestrian on roadway.
- Braxton, Brandon Kennedy, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intoxication in public.
- Strianese, Alexander James, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Sank, Angela Christine, 44, of Spotsylvania was arrested on two charges of assault & battery.
- Shelton, Tony Lee, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Baker, Travis Lee, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intoxication in public.
- Mcelheny, Scott Jason, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Sankoh, Mohamed Sulaiman, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
- Johnson, Russell Coleman, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of entering property with intent to damage.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
