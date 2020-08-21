 Skip to main content
Fredericksburg Crime Report, 08/21/20
Nadar's assault suspect

Assault:

  • Nader’s Grocery, 508 Caroline Street, 6/18, 8:00 p.m. The owner reported a black male (see picture) physically assaulted him.

Shots Fired:

  • 1700 block Noyack Lane, 8/19, 12:20 a.m. A person reported hearing. several shots fired. Patrol officers responded and located bullet fragments near the roadway. No persons were injured or structures were damaged.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • 100 block Wellington Lakes Drive, 8/17, 11:45 a.m. A person reported a firearm was stolen from his vehicle.

Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:

  • 1200 block Townsend Boulevard, 8/14, 8:00 a.m. A person reported the year decals on her license plates were stolen.
  • 500 block Greystone Court, 8/19, 3:00 p.m. A person reported one of his vehicle’s license plates was stolen.
  • Woodsprings Suites, 1455 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 8/16, 7:00 p.m. A person reported one of her vehicle’s license plates was stolen.

Vandalism:

  • Forest Village Apartments, 8/18, 4:40 p.m. A person reported the laundry room in building 1300 was vandalized.

Larceny – Theft from Building:

  • Talbots, 1460 Central Park Boulevard, 8/13, 6:30 p.m. An employee reported her wallet was stolen from her purse.

Larceny:

  • 1400 block Winchester Street, 8/14, 12:00 a.m. A person reported a yard sign was stolen from her yard.
  • 1100 block Fleetwood Court, 8/16, A person reported a package was stolen from the front of his residence.

Arrests:

  • Davis, Patricia Ann, 60, of Fredericksburg was arrested on two charges failure to comply with court order.
  • Allen, Dominique Terrell, 18, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Lyles, Darryl Anthony II, 31, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
  • Brown, Jason Randolph, 32, of Spotsylvania was arrested on two charges of failure to comply wit court order.
  • Boner, Jesse Lee, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure comply with court order.
  • Curtis, Michael John, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Norris, Jaunikquaw Tikeea, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Brown, Vance Lee Jr, 38, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of revoked pretrial release.
  • Bass, Samantha Rose, 47, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.
  • Jackson, Gerald, 45, of Woodbridge was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
  • Coates, Cameron Grant, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of pedestrian on roadway.
  • Johnson, Russell Coleman, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of breaking and entering with intent to commit felony.
  • Mcfadden, Heather Renee, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Mills, Ernest Ray, 59, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.
  • Hansen, Jamie Lee, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
  • Argueta Amaya, Jose David A, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Patterson, Kalvin Marquis, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
  • Peters, Duane Mark, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Stephens, Jared Robert, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Coleman, Mario Antwan, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intoxication in public.
  • Caldwell, Robert Austin, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of violation of protective order and stalking.
  • Woodson, Marc Kevin, 58, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intoxication in public.
  • Williams, Paul Scott, 28, of Stafford was arrested on charges of throwing objects at vehicles and assault and battery on a police officer.
  • Vick, Whitney Althea, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Lee, Calvin, 62, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Carter, Stephen Ryan, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Ballard, Bradley D, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of revoked license.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Fredericksburg Police patch
