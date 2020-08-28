Fredericksburg Crime Report, 08/28/20

Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 200 block Harris Street, 8/25, 1:40 a.m. A person reported his vehicle’s windscreen was damaged.
- 200 block Frazier Street, 8/25, 7:30 a.m. A person reported his front driver-side window was shattered.
- 1300 block White Street, 8/25, 4:30 p.m. A person reported one of his vehicle’s rear window was shattered.
- 200 block Howson Street, A person reported one of his vehicle’s window was damaged.
Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:
- 1200 block Townsend Boulevard, 8/23, 10:30 a.m. A citizen reported the front license plate was stolen from her vehicle.
Vandalism:
- 200 block Braehead Drive, 8/20, Six mailboxes were vandalized.
Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 200 block Riverside Manor Boulevard, 8/25, 11:30 a.m. A person reported his firearm was stolen from his vehicle.
Larceny:
- Barnes and Noble, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 8/26, 10:20 a.m. A person reported her debit card was stolen from her wallet while she was shopping.
Arrests:
- Fox, Lateesha Kapreece, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on three charges of failure to comply with court order.
- Keen, Cody John, 25, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Hirsch, Angela Marie, 32, of Woodbridge was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Latson, David Eugene Jr, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Lewis, Deondre Darnell, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.
- Cottman, Dana Alice, 43, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of credit card theft.
- Markin, Ronnie Lee, 31, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Pratt, Allen Craig, 68, of Fredericksburg was arrested on two charges of unlawful deposit of human excrement.
- Wade, Jeremy Wayne, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft -third or subsequent offense.
- Adams, Angela Yvette, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Sullivan, Ashley Nicole, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
- Murchison, Isaiah Marice, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of fugitive from justice.
- Fauntleroy, Michael Allen, 52, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Stokes, Joshean Darnell, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of make, sell, possession, giving controlled substance or imitation.
- Goines, Keith Darcel Jr, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of fraudulent conversion.
- Brown, Lyndsey Erin, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- France, Kevin Alexander, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
- Brown, Lyndsey Erin, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule III
- controlled substance.
- Zia, Qasam Ali, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Cannedy, Clayton Andrew, 59, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of robbery.
- Baker, Ryan Roger, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intoxication in public.
- Izac, Claudia Marguerite, 64, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Wade, Jeremy Wayne, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft - third or subsequent offense.
- Brown, Isiah Lynell, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
