Fredericksburg Crime Report, 09/04/20

Shots Fired:
800 block Princess Anne Street, 8/30 1:45 a.m. A patrol sergeant was in the area and heard multiple gunshots fired. Additional officers arrived and located shell casings. No persons, structures, or vehicles were damaged. The investigation is ongoing.
Assault:
- 200 block William Street, 8/30, 1:45 a.m. A male reported he was physically assaulted by a group of unknown men. The victim declined medical treatment.
Vandalism:
- 1000 block City View Lane, 8/28, 7:00 a.m. A construction worker reported four homes under construction were vandalized.
Unlawful Entry:
- Snack Shack, 1300 Dixon Street, 8/30, 10:30 a.m. An employee reported a person unlawfully entered the business and drove the go-carts around.
Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:
- 1200 block Lafayette Boulevard, 9/1, 3:00 p.m. A person reported the catalytic converters were stolen from both of his vehicles.
Larceny:
- 300 block Wolfe Street, 8/31, 10:00 a.m. A person reported two bikes left unsecured were stolen from the front of his residence.
Vehicle Tampering:
- 1700 block Sag Harbor Lane, 9/1, 7:30 p.m. Two people reported their vehicles were rummaged through.
Arrests:
- Coker, Jeremy Lavon, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on two charges of failure to comply with court order and a charge of making, selling, possessing a controlled substance or imitation.
- Beverly, James Edward, 36, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Wegner, Samuel Riley, 23, of Ashland was arrested on a charge of stalking.
- Jones, Derrick Wayne, 64, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Jones, Michael Darnell, 40, of Locust grove was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Davis, Rufus Alexander Lane, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Frazier, Frederick Lee III, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft –third or subsequent offense.
- Boyd, Kordell Mortimo, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of cruelty to animals.
- Biffel, Michael Andrew, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Epperly, Logan Vinton, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of inhaling drugs.
- Fletcher, Troy Edward Jr, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.
- Griczin, David Neal, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of threats of death or bodily injury by letter.
- Johnson, Quran Lee, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction/kidnapping and destruction of property.
- Metheney, Dennis Eugene, 52, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Simpson, Caitlyn Marie, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Collier, Johnathan Allen, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of make, sell, possession of a controlled substance or imitation.
- Addison, Davone Eugene, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Sealy, Adriana Kaya Marie, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Tuck, Trevonte Perez, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Gau, Kayla Ann, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of making, selling, possession of a substance or imitation.
- Birge, Jessica Corinne, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
