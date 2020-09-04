 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fredericksburg Crime Report, 09/04/20
0 comments

Fredericksburg Crime Report, 09/04/20

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Shots Fired:

800 block Princess Anne Street, 8/30 1:45 a.m. A patrol sergeant was in the area and heard multiple gunshots fired. Additional officers arrived and located shell casings. No persons, structures, or vehicles were damaged. The investigation is ongoing.

Assault:

  • 200 block William Street, 8/30, 1:45 a.m. A male reported he was physically assaulted by a group of unknown men. The victim declined medical treatment.

Vandalism:

  • 1000 block City View Lane, 8/28, 7:00 a.m. A construction worker reported four homes under construction were vandalized.

Unlawful Entry:

  • Snack Shack, 1300 Dixon Street, 8/30, 10:30 a.m. An employee reported a person unlawfully entered the business and drove the go-carts around.

Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:

  • 1200 block Lafayette Boulevard, 9/1, 3:00 p.m. A person reported the catalytic converters were stolen from both of his vehicles.

Larceny:

  • 300 block Wolfe Street, 8/31, 10:00 a.m. A person reported two bikes left unsecured were stolen from the front of his residence.

Vehicle Tampering:

  • 1700 block Sag Harbor Lane, 9/1, 7:30 p.m. Two people reported their vehicles were rummaged through.

Arrests:

  • Coker, Jeremy Lavon, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on two charges of failure to comply with court order and a charge of making, selling, possessing a controlled substance or imitation.
  • Beverly, James Edward, 36, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Wegner, Samuel Riley, 23, of Ashland was arrested on a charge of stalking.
  • Jones, Derrick Wayne, 64, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Jones, Michael Darnell, 40, of Locust grove was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Davis, Rufus Alexander Lane, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
  • Frazier, Frederick Lee III, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft –third or subsequent offense.
  • Boyd, Kordell Mortimo, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of cruelty to animals.
  • Biffel, Michael Andrew, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Epperly, Logan Vinton, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of inhaling drugs.
  • Fletcher, Troy Edward Jr, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.
  • Griczin, David Neal, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of threats of death or bodily injury by letter.
  • Johnson, Quran Lee, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction/kidnapping and destruction of property.
  • Metheney, Dennis Eugene, 52, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Simpson, Caitlyn Marie, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Collier, Johnathan Allen, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of make, sell, possession of a controlled substance or imitation.
  • Addison, Davone Eugene, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Sealy, Adriana Kaya Marie, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Tuck, Trevonte Perez, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Gau, Kayla Ann, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of making, selling, possession of a substance or imitation.
  • Birge, Jessica Corinne, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Fredericksburg Police patch
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert