Fredericksburg hosting annual gun give-back event Saturday

When Chuck Frye Jr. was a third-grader growing up in Fredericksburg, he witnessed a homicide that still haunts him many years later.
“I didn’t know how much it affected me until I got older and was raising my kids,” Frye said. “Then I realized how much of an impact it had on me. … Just seeing a life taken, it does something to you.”
So when Frye was elected to Fredericksburg City Council seven years ago, one of his first initiatives was to combat gun violence any way that he could.
The Mayfield native is now the vice mayor and since he’s been on council he’s coordinated with the Fredericksburg Police Department and the city’s Sheriff’s Office to host an annual gun giveback. This year’s event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Police Department at 2200 Cowan Blvd.
The voluntary program allows gun owners to dispose of unwanted weapons with the police department, no questions asked. All firearms turned over to the police will be destroyed or donated to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science to assist with research. No ammunition will be accepted.
Frye said some have protested his event in the past with the belief that it’s designed to infringe on their Second Amendment right to bear arms.
“It’s not anti-gun,” Frye said. “It’s anti-senseless murder with random guns.”
Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton echoed that sentiment. Layton said the event’s purpose is to keep unwanted firearms out of the wrong hands and provide “peace of mind to those who surrender their unwanted guns.”
Layton noted that more than 170 firearms have been voluntarily surrendered since the program began in 2015. That same year the Virginia Municipal League honored Fredericksburg officials with its Achievement Award for launching the event.
“The Fredericksburg Police Department is proud to partner with the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office to offer this public service not just to our city residents, but to anyone looking for a way to dispose of their unwanted firearms safely,” Layton said.
Frye cited the example of a young child of a deceased relative possibly coming across a weapon in the home and potentially taking it to school or harming themselves. He said hopefully older relatives who no longer want weapons in their home will take advantage of the program.
He said when tragedies occur in Fredericksburg it resonates throughout the tight-knit community.
“The city is so small there is a domino effect when somebody gets shot,” Frye said. “It affects everybody.”
