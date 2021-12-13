Fredericksburg judge denies bond for man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend and her stepfather

A man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend and seriously injuring her stepfather in Fredericksburg on Oct. 2 claimed Monday that he was the victim and merely defended himself.
Christopher William Garand, 43, of Fairfax is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, burglary, robbery, assault and two counts of preventing a 911 call. He is also charged with a separate misdemeanor offense stemming from an alleged July 6 incident at the same residence.
Garand was in Fredericksburg Circuit Court Monday seeking to be released on bond. Judge Gordon Willis denied the request.
According to police and prosecutor Wenonah Peterson, Garand showed up unannounced at the woman's home in the 800 block of Monument Avenue early Oct. 2 after drinking at a bar. Peterson alleges that Garand entered the home and began assaulting the woman and when the stepfather intervened, Garand turned his wrath on him.
The stepfather ended up in the intensive care unit. The woman also needed medical attention, police said.
Garand's attorney, Eugene Frost, claimed that Garand and the woman were still seeing each other at the time of the alleged offense. Frost said he used a code the woman had given him to enter the apartment and was surprised to see the stepfather coming out of her bedroom partially clothed.
The defense version is that the older man swung first at Garand, who retaliated. Frost said Garand has no felony record and deserves a bond.
Peterson said the prosecution's evidence is much different than the version Frost presented Monday and argued that Garand knew he was not supposed to be at the woman's home. Frost said if the woman didn't want Garand to come in, all she had to do was change the code.
Willis denied the bond, explaining that he was concerned about two incidents at the woman's home in a matter of months. The judge said he couldn't ignore how things like that "tend to escalate."
A preliminary hearing for Garand is scheduled for Dec. 28 in Fredericksburg General District Court. He has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since early October.
