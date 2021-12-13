Fredericksburg judge denies bond for man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend and her stepfather

A man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend and seriously injuring her stepfather in Fredericksburg on Oct. 2 claimed Monday that he was the victim and merely defended himself.

Christopher William Garand, 43, of Fairfax is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, burglary, robbery, assault and two counts of preventing a 911 call. He is also charged with a separate misdemeanor offense stemming from an alleged July 6 incident at the same residence.

Garand was in Fredericksburg Circuit Court Monday seeking to be released on bond. Judge Gordon Willis denied the request.

According to police and prosecutor Wenonah Peterson, Garand showed up unannounced at the woman's home in the 800 block of Monument Avenue early Oct. 2 after drinking at a bar. Peterson alleges that Garand entered the home and began assaulting the woman and when the stepfather intervened, Garand turned his wrath on him.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The stepfather ended up in the intensive care unit. The woman also needed medical attention, police said.