Fredericksburg man accused of armed robbery, bomb threats

A Fredericksburg man has been charged with more than a dozen offenses in connection with an armed robbery and three burn or bomb threats this month in the city, police said.

Michael Blake, 53, has charges that include robbery, abduction, grand larceny, assault and battery, attempt to burn, extortion and threatening to bomb. He was arrested Monday afternoon.

According to city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris, the first incident allegedly involving Blake occurred on July 16 in the 200 block of Bridgewater Street.

A man approached a woman outside her home with a weapon and demanded her purse. He then forced her into the garage and took off with her property.

On Saturday, Morris said, someone left the note in the bathroom at the Valero gas station at 501 Jefferson Davis Highway. The note demanded money and the writer threatened to burn down the business if his demands weren't complied with. The restroom was doused with a flammable liquid.

And finally, on Monday notes were left at two homes in the 200 blocks of Charles and Ferdinand streets demanding money. The notes included a threat to bomb the homes if the money wasn't provided.

Flowers beds at both residences were doused with a flammable liquid, Morris said.