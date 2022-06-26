Fredericksburg man arrested after high-speed chase through parts of three localities

A Fredericksburg man was arrested Sunday following a pursuit that covered parts of three area localities and reached speeds of nearly 120 mph, police said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said deputies went to the Southpoint area Sunday morning in response to reports that a man was passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Deputies knocked on the window in an attempt to wake the man.

The driver woke up and immediately sped off at a high rate of speed, Scott said. He got onto Interstate 95 and headed north before getting off at the State Route 3 exit in the city. He then made a U-turn and again headed north on the interstate, this time getting off at the Warrenton Road (U.S. 17) exit in Stafford.

The driver went onto Butler Road in Stafford before ending up on Dixon Street in the city, where his vehicle was boxed in. The driver jumped out of his damaged vehicle and tried to run, but was quickly taken into custody by Deputy C.A. Heywood.

Scott said there were no injuries and minor damage to two Sheriff's Office cruisers. The suspect had a gun on him when he was apprehended, police said.

Schirra D. Eura, 40, is charged with felony eluding, possessing a firearm as a felon, DUI, reckless driving, misdemeanor eluding, driving revoked, destruction of property, improper stopping on a highway and littering. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

