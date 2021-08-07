Fredericksburg man arrested after shooting in southern Stafford County

A Fredericksburg man was arrested after firing shots at a fleeing man who had been arguing with the suspect’s girlfriend Friday night, police said.

Duane Jeffrey Coles, 34, was charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, the incident took place at 8:54 p.m. in the 900 block of Anvil Road in the Olde Forge subdivision in southern Stafford. The victim had gone there to pick up his child from the child’s mother.

The two parents got into an argument, Kimmitz said. Coles, who was inside the townhouse, came out with a handgun and fired a shot into the air, according to police.

The victim ran to his vehicle and was leaving when Coles fired multiple rounds, police said. Two bullet holes were found in the victim’s vehicle, but no one was injured.

After the shooting, police said, Coles drove away in a Ford Edge. Deputy K.P. Hall spotted the vehicle in the 200 block of Warrenton Road and stopped it, Kimmitz said. Coles was taken into custody without further incident; a handgun was recovered in his vehicle.

Coles is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

