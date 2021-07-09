Fredericksburg man arrested in July 4 shooting

A 41-year-old Fredericksburg man has been arrested in connection with an incident Sunday in which a woman was shot.

Tyrese Lorenzo Washington was arrested late Thursday at a motel in Spotsylvania County, city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said. City police tracked him there with the assistance of Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Washington is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony and is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Aggravated malicious wounding carries a potential prison sentence of up to life in prison.

Morris said police received a 911 call Sunday from a 49-year-old woman who reported being shot multiple times in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard. The woman was flown to a hospital in Richmond, where she remains in stable condition.

Morris said Washington and the victim know each other, but she declined to discuss their relationship or the reason for the shooting.

It was the third violent incident in that general area of the city in recent weeks. The other two occurred in nearby Wellington Lakes and included the shooting death of a 39-year-old man on June 26 and a stabbing in which a man was seriously injured.

The victims all knew their alleged attackers in each incident and charges have been filed in each case, though the suspect in the stabbing, 42-year-old Jermaine Conway, was still a fugitive as of Friday.

