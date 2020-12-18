Fredericksburg man arrested on child-porn charges

A Fredericksburg man was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of possessing or attempting to possess child pornography, court records show.

James William Loving IV, 25, was booked into the Rappahannock Regional Jail early Friday. He will be arraigned next week in Fredericksburg General District Court.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by city detective Nikki Lovett, city police received four different tips between Feb. 24 and this month regarding someone who was either sending child pornography or requesting that some be sent to him.

The tips came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Virginia State Police eventually were able to trace the internet protocol address to Loving, the affidavit states.

Lovett alleged that Loving sent a child pornographic video in February to another user through Facebook. He also used another account to send and request child pornography multiple times between March and Dec. 2, the affidavit alleges.

