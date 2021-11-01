Fredericksburg man charged in shooting at Stafford Wawa

A Fredericksburg man has been charged in connection with a shooting Sunday in a crowded Wawa parking lot in southern Stafford County, authorities said.

Dorsean Raymarcus Johnson, 34, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

According to Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, Johnson and a man he knows got into an argument shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Wawa at 9 South Gateway Drive. Johnson is accused of pulling out a handgun and firing 11 shots at the victim as the victim tried to drive away.

The victim was struck several times and crashed into a van on South Gateway Drive as he was fleeing, leaving his vehicle inoperable.

Kimmitz said he then ran to the nearby Panera Bread, where staff members and deputies provided first aid until medical workers arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover from his injuries.

No bystanders were injured by any stray bullets, Kimmitz said, and the driver of the van that was struck was also not hurt. Numerous people called police to report the shooting.