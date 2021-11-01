 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fredericksburg man charged in shooting at Stafford Wawa
0 comments
alert top story

Fredericksburg man charged in shooting at Stafford Wawa

{{featured_button_text}}
Dorsean Johnson

Dorsean Johnson

A Fredericksburg man has been charged in connection with a shooting Sunday in a crowded Wawa parking lot in southern Stafford County, authorities said.

Dorsean Raymarcus Johnson, 34, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

According to Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, Johnson and a man he knows got into an argument shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Wawa at 9 South Gateway Drive. Johnson is accused of pulling out a handgun and firing 11 shots at the victim as the victim tried to drive away.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The victim was struck several times and crashed into a van on South Gateway Drive as he was fleeing, leaving his vehicle inoperable.

Kimmitz said he then ran to the nearby Panera Bread, where staff members and deputies provided first aid until medical workers arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover from his injuries.

No bystanders were injured by any stray bullets, Kimmitz said, and the driver of the van that was struck was also not hurt. Numerous people called police to report the shooting.

The intersection was closed for several hours as detectives investigated the scene and collected shell casings.

Kimmitz said Johnson left the scene during the chaos, but later called police and agreed to turn himself in. He was arraigned in Stafford General District Court Monday, where a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 23.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

9,000 NYC workers on leave as jab mandate starts

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert