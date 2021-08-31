 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fredericksburg man convicted of child pornography offenses
0 comments

Fredericksburg man convicted of child pornography offenses

{{featured_button_text}}
James William Loving

Loving

{span}A Fredericksburg man was convicted on seven felony child pornography charges Tuesday, court records show.

James William Loving IV, 26, pleaded guilty to charges that included possessing, reproducing and attempting to possess child pornography. He will be sentenced Dec. 7 in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.

According to court records, city police received four different tips last year from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone who was either sending child pornography or requesting that some be sent to him.

Virginia State Police eventually traced the internet protocol address to Loving, and child pornography was recovered from several of his electronic devices. Loving was arrested in December and has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since then.

Attorney Patricia Bolen is representing Loving, who had no prior criminal record.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert