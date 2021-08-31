Fredericksburg man convicted of child pornography offenses

{span}A Fredericksburg man was convicted on seven felony child pornography charges Tuesday, court records show.

James William Loving IV, 26, pleaded guilty to charges that included possessing, reproducing and attempting to possess child pornography. He will be sentenced Dec. 7 in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.

According to court records, city police received four different tips last year from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone who was either sending child pornography or requesting that some be sent to him.

Virginia State Police eventually traced the internet protocol address to Loving, and child pornography was recovered from several of his electronic devices. Loving was arrested in December and has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since then.

Attorney Patricia Bolen is representing Loving, who had no prior criminal record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.