Fredericksburg man facing several charges after shot fired in city

A single shot that hit nothing has resulted in 11 charges against a Fredericksburg man.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said about 7 p.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call regarding a single shot fired in the 200 block of Charles Street. Officers found a man matching the suspect's description and apprehended him following a brief foot pursuit.

Morris said the shot was not fired toward anyone nor was it the result of an argument or altercation.

Norris Joseph Wright, 35, was charged with offenses that include possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon, two counts of possessing illegal drugs, discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, possessing a concealed weapon (2nd offense), shooting within the city limits and possessing a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs.

Wright was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.