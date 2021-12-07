Fredericksburg man facing several charges in 'harrowing' attack

A Fredericksburg man is in jail as the result of what court records describe as a late-night attack on his girlfriend last month.

Juan Douglas Mejia Barahona, 31, is charged with abduction, malicious wounding and assault and battery.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, an investigation began after police received a 911 call late one night from a neighbor of the victim in the Forest Village apartment complex in the city.

The neighbor reported that the victim “looked like she was beaten up, her face is swollen and her nose looks broken and bruised.” Officers responded and confirmed the injuries and noted that the woman’s left ankle was “swollen in the size of a tennis ball.”

The woman told police that Mejia Barahona had launched a “multistage” attack on her the previous night. It started near her mother’s home in Bragg Hill and continued inside the apartment.

The affidavit states that the woman was dragged out of her mother’s home late at night, thrown to the ground and kicked repeatedly with steel-toe boots. Some of those kicks were to the head.