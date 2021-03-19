Fredericksburg man found guilty after shooting neighbor in leg in argument over guns

A Fredericksburg man who shot his neighbor in the leg last year during a dispute about gun laws was convicted Friday of a charge that carries the possibility of a life sentence.

Anthony Patrick Washington, 34, was found guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court of aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The firearms charge carries a mandatory three-year prison term.

Washington will be sentenced May 27 by Judge Gordon Willis.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Elizabeth Humphries, the incident took place June 30 at the Dunning Mills Inn at 2305 Jefferson Davis Highway. Washington said he and Deedra Ann Duncan Cook got into what started out as a civil discussion about whether his decision to open carry a firearm was legal.

When he returned from an errand, according to the evidence, Washington walked over to Duncan Cook to continue the discussion. Defense witnesses said Duncan Cook became irate at this point, and spit in Washington’s face and called him a racial slur.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There was testimony that Washington responded by calling Duncan Cook a [expletive] and a “Karen.” He then fired a shot that entered Duncan Cook’s lower leg and exited near her ankle.