Fredericksburg man gets 18 months for his role in wounding of girl with pellet gun

A Fredericksburg man who was involved in an incident last year in which a 9-year-old girl was shot and seriously injured by a high-velocity air rifle was ordered Wednesday to serve 18 months behind bars.

James Phillip Robinson, 24, was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court by Judge Gordon Willis to a total of seven years, with all but 18 months suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to shooting in an occupied dwelling, felony destruction of property and accessory after the fact of malicious wounding.

The accessory charge is a misdemeanor, so Robinson will likely only serve half of the 12 months he got for that conviction, meaning his total time served will probably end up being less than a year.

According to court records and evidence presented at various hearings by prosecutor Elizabeth Humphries, Robinson and two other young men were at Robinson's home in the Wellington Woods Apartment complex on Dec. 23 of last year shooting pellet and air rifles inside the residence.

At some point, Terrell C. Carter, fired a shot out of the window that struck a little girl in the torso. The girl spent several days, including Christmas, at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond after undergoing surgery on her injured spleen.