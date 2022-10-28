Fredericksburg man gets 18 years for selling meth

A Fredericksburg man was ordered Thursday to serve 18 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Briceton Grant, 36, distributed about eight pounds of methamphetamine between Oct. 19 and Nov. 10 last year, according to federal court records. He pleaded guilty in June to one count of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Court records state that the investigation began in October 2021 when Fredericksburg police stopped a vehicle leaving the Super 8 motel. The car contained two pounds of methamphetamine.

Police set up an undercover operation that led to a delivery of $16,000 to Grant for the drugs on Oct. 27.

A couple of days later, court records show, Grant asked a confidential informant to meet him at the 7-Eleven at 905 Lafayette Boulevard to purchase four ounces of methamphetamine. Police followed Grant back to the motel at 3002 Mall Court after that deal was concluded.

At least one more undercover purchase had been made by Nov. 10, when police raided Grant's room at the Super 8. Three and a half pounds of methamphetamine, 90 fentanyl pills, three grams of cocaine and $4,590 in cash were seized in the raid.