Fredericksburg man gets two years for stabbing at Spotsylvania motel

A man who brutally attacked his former girlfriend’s new love interest with a knife last year at a Spotsylvania County motel was ordered Wednesday to serve two years in prison.

Deon Waverly Harris, 25, of Fredericksburg, went to the Knights Inn on Market Street early Aug. 6, 2020, and stabbed the then-35-year-old victim more than a dozen times. Emergency workers were initially concerned that the victim would not survive.

Harris agreed to a deal earlier this year in which he pleaded guilty to malicious wounding with the understanding that he would be sentenced to a maximum of two years. The prosecution’s case was weakened by a lack of cooperation from the victim, court records state.

Court records show that Harris and the woman had dated about a month before breaking up about three days before the incident. After the break-up, she began staying at the motel with another man, according to court records.

That morning, the victim answered repeated knocks on the motel door and got into a tussle with Harris. The victim told police he’d never met Harris prior to that morning.