Fredericksburg man mistakenly released on bond is taken back to jail

A man who was mistakenly released from jail earlier this month showed up in court Tuesday and was promptly taken back into custody.

Tyrese L. Washington, 42, of Fredericksburg, was released on bond from the Rappahannock Regional Jail on July 8. Because of a clerical error, paperwork showed that Washington had a $10,000 bond when in fact he was being held under no bond.

A capias was issued for Washington's re-arrest, and the arrest was made when Washington appeared in Fredericksburg Circuit Court for his arraignment on an aggravated malicious wounding charge.

Defense attorney Ben Burchette tried to persuade Judge Gordon Willis to hold another bond hearing Tuesday, but Willis ruled that Tuesday was not the time for that. But the judge left the door open for Washington to seek a new bond hearing at a later date. Willis made it clear that the mixup was no fault of Washington's.

Washington is also charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges all stem from a July 4, 2021, incident in which he is accused of shooting a 49-year-old woman in the face and in the arm.

The woman was seriously injured but survived the attack, which occurred in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard in the city. She is in jail on unrelated charges.

Washington received a $10,000 bond a year ago in city general district court following his arrest. A prosecutor immediately appealed the initial ruling to circuit court, and Willis ordered that Washington be held without bond.

Washington's status remained unchanged until June 27, when he was directly indicted on an aggravated malicious wounding charge stemming from the same July 2021 incident. Paperwork from the overturned bond from general district court somehow resurfaced and Washington was later released on bond.

An arraignment on the new charge was set for Tuesday.

Washington asked Tuesday whether the money his family put up for bond would be returned. That question went unanswered.

A two-day trial on all three charges is scheduled to begin Sept. 7.