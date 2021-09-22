Fredericksburg man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

A Fredericksburg man was convicted in federal court this week of illegally buying firearms for other people.

Bernard L. Jenkins Jr., 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria to conspiracy to make false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers. He will face up to five years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 8.

According to federal court records, Jenkins purchased 18 guns between August 2019 and April 2020. At least 16 guns were then transferred to people who were not legally able to purchase them for themselves.

Several of the guns were recovered at crime scenes in Washington and Virginia, including four within two months of being purchased.

The guns were all purchased in the Fredericksburg area and in Colonial Heights. All Star Pawn and Gold in Stafford and Fredericksburg Gold and Pawn in Fredericksburg are two stores listed in court records.

"This case serves as another example of our resolve to hold accountable those who illegally purchase guns on behalf of others," said acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh. "While straw purchasers are often unaware of how the firearms they unlawfully obtained will be used, that's what makes this conduct so dangerous."

