Fredericksburg man sentenced to serve 12 years in prison for molesting girl

A man whose sex acts with a young girl were caught on videotape was ordered Wednesday to serve 12 years in prison.

Heath Jarislov Brychta, 42, of Fredericksburg was sentenced in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court to a total of 40 years, with 28 years suspended. He was previously convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The evidence presented by prosecutor Crystal Montague–Holland showed that the mother of the 11-year-old victim went to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office a year ago with evidence showing Brychta watching pornography with the child at her county home. That incident had taken place in 2018, but the woman told deputies she didn’t come forward immediately because she didn’t want to get Brychta in trouble.

Investigators recovered videos showing Brychta molesting the child. The woman had placed hidden cameras in her home that picked up the activity.

Brychta told detectives that he had been kept away from the child since the 2018 incident. He said he and the mother had decided not to involve the police and that he would get mental health counseling. Court records don’t say what changed the mother’s mind.