Fredericksburg man takes stabbing case plea deal he rejected two days earlier

Emergency workers were initially concerned that the victim, who lost a considerable amount of blood, would not survive.

Following his arrest at a Fredericksburg apartment, Harris was interviewed by Detective J.D. Harris. He told the detective that he had dropped off some of the woman's belongings the night before and got mad when he returned that morning and saw the woman "mostly naked" on the bed.

According to Harris' story, court records state, the victim shut the door on him and had a knife when he opened the door a second time. Harris claimed he somehow got the knife from the man during the ensuing altercation and stabbed the man in self-defense.

He said he then chased the victim before returning to the room to convince the woman to leave with him. She refused.

Asked by Harris why he chased the other man if he was so afraid of him, court records quote Harris as saying, "I wanted to let him know how much of a [expletive] he was."

The victim told police that he initially thought he was being punched instead of stabbed. He said he had never met Harris prior to that morning.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.