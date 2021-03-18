Fredericksburg man to serve 10 years in Spotsylvania slaying

A Fredericksburg man who killed another young man during a planned marijuana transaction in late 2019 in Spotsylvania County was ordered Thursday to serve 10 years in prison.

Foster Leon Brooks, 23, shot 19-year-old Noah Waters to death in the area of 11600 Summerfield Court off Salem Church Road during an apparent attempted drug-related robbery on Dec. 4, 2019. Brooks was convicted and sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court as part of a plea agreement worked out by defense attorney Jonathan David and prosecutor Stephanie Fitzgerald.

Brooks entered Alford pleas to charges of manslaughter, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, conspiracy and four counts of shooting from a vehicle. He was sentenced to a total of 50 years with all but 10 suspended; six of his active prison years stemmed from the manslaughter conviction.

Several other charges, including felony murder, were dropped. The Alford plea means that while Brooks doesn’t admit guilt, he did not want to risk taking the case to trial.

Court records show that Waters was with an acquaintance, Jevante L. Ellis, who had arranged to purchase an ounce of marijuana from Essence Jones. Jones then contacted Brooks to get the marijuana that Ellis wanted.