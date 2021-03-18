Fredericksburg man to serve 10 years in Spotsylvania slaying

A Fredericksburg man who killed another young man during a planned marijuana transaction in late 2019 in Spotsylvania County was ordered Thursday to serve 10 years in prison.
Foster Leon Brooks, 23, shot 19-year-old Noah Waters to death in the area of 11600 Summerfield Court off Salem Church Road during an apparent attempted drug-related robbery on Dec. 4, 2019. Brooks was convicted and sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court as part of a plea agreement worked out by defense attorney Jonathan David and prosecutor Stephanie Fitzgerald.
Brooks entered Alford pleas to charges of manslaughter, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, conspiracy and four counts of shooting from a vehicle. He was sentenced to a total of 50 years with all but 10 suspended; six of his active prison years stemmed from the manslaughter conviction.
Several other charges, including felony murder, were dropped. The Alford plea means that while Brooks doesn’t admit guilt, he did not want to risk taking the case to trial.
Court records show that Waters was with an acquaintance, Jevante L. Ellis, who had arranged to purchase an ounce of marijuana from Essence Jones. Jones then contacted Brooks to get the marijuana that Ellis wanted.
They met in the Summerfield Court parking lot that afternoon to make the transaction. Ellis got into the vehicle with Jones and Brooks to examine the marijuana, court records state. While that was going on, Waters approached the vehicle wearing a mask and holding a firearm.
Brooks responded by grabbing his AR-15 pistol from between the seats and firing six shots through the windshield of his own vehicle. He then fired five more shots from either the open window or door, court records state.
An autopsy revealed that one of the shots entered the left side of Waters’ back and exited through the center of his chest. He was transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Just before Judge Joseph Ellis pronounced the sentence, Ellis turned to Waters’ family and said, “I’m sorry for your loss. It was never my intention. I hope you can forgive me one day.”
After the hearing, David said he and Brooks considered a self-defense argument, but said it was arguable how solid such a defense would have been legally. He said that with the other charges facing Brooks, he could have gotten considerably more time if found guilty.
Charges of robbery and two counts of conspiracy are still pending against Jevante Ellis. A trial is scheduled for June 24.
