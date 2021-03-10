Fredericksburg man to serve over a year in fatal hit-and-run

A Fredericksburg man who left the scene after he struck and killed a man in Spotsylvania was ordered Wednesday to serve a year and a half in prison.
Christopher Anthony Dickerson, 33, had previously pled guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to felony hit and run. Judge William Glover sentenced him to a total of 10 years with all but the year and a half suspended.
Deven P. Morgan, 41, of Fredericksburg, was trying to cross the 10900 block of Courthouse Road late Oct. 26, 2019, in the Four Mile Fork area. Morgan was struck by an eastbound vehicle that kept going, and later died as the result of his injuries.
The evidence showed that Dickerson had been at a gathering in Spotsylvania before the collision and had opened a bar tab at a Fredericksburg nightspot even before Morgan made it to the hospital. Dickerson’s passenger said Dickerson immediately said he thought he’d hit a deer.
Police zeroed in on Dickerson after a tow-truck driver became suspicious of Dickerson’s claim that the damage came from a deer on Brock Road and a rock on another occasion. The car had extensive damage to the windshield and the driver’s front panel.
Wednesday’s sentencing hearing featured emotional testimony from Morgan’s daughter and his brother.
Adrianna Morgan, 21, said it hurts thinking about the important life moments that her father will never experience. “It’s a pain that never goes away,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to forget, because I never will.”
Prosecutor John Ackerman said Dickerson deserved much more than the maximum active sentence of six months that the recommended state sentencing guidelines called for. He said Dickerson displayed “antisocial” behavior in leaving the scene, and said he tried to avoid blame by telling the tow-truck operator and the insurance company that the deer incident was on Brock Road, which is a good distance from the accident scene.
Defense attorney Ghislane Storr Burks said that Dickerson made a “stupid” decision that night, but said he is not antisocial. She said there is no evidence that he knew he’d struck a person that night.
Storr Burks agreed that six months was not adequate punishment, but pointed out that Dickerson has already served nearly 16 months and said no more time is necessary.
Prior to being sentenced, Dickerson made a statement in which he repeatedly said he’s a loving person who would never intentionally hurt anyone. He said he hopes the Morgan family can one day forgive him.
“This was an accident,” Dickerson said. “I just didn’t see him.”
Glover said that Dickerson had a “legal and moral” obligation to stop after such an impact. He said Dickerson’s response to the collision was “cowardly, selfish and antisocial.”
