Fredericksburg man to serve over a year in fatal hit-and-run

A Fredericksburg man who left the scene after he struck and killed a man in Spotsylvania was ordered Wednesday to serve a year and a half in prison.

Christopher Anthony Dickerson, 33, had previously pled guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to felony hit and run. Judge William Glover sentenced him to a total of 10 years with all but the year and a half suspended.

Deven P. Morgan, 41, of Fredericksburg, was trying to cross the 10900 block of Courthouse Road late Oct. 26, 2019, in the Four Mile Fork area. Morgan was struck by an eastbound vehicle that kept going, and later died as the result of his injuries.

The evidence showed that Dickerson had been at a gathering in Spotsylvania before the collision and had opened a bar tab at a Fredericksburg nightspot even before Morgan made it to the hospital. Dickerson’s passenger said Dickerson immediately said he thought he’d hit a deer.

Police zeroed in on Dickerson after a tow-truck driver became suspicious of Dickerson’s claim that the damage came from a deer on Brock Road and a rock on another occasion. The car had extensive damage to the windshield and the driver’s front panel.

Wednesday’s sentencing hearing featured emotional testimony from Morgan’s daughter and his brother.