A Fredericksburg man is wanted in Prince William County on multiple charges, including one involving the death of a cat, police said.

Tyler Alexander Sadoff, 20, is charged with felony animal cruelty, felony destruction of property, domestic assault, assault and battery and preventing the summoning of law enforcement.

According to a release from the Prince William Police Department, officers went to a home in the 1300 block of East Longview Drive in Woodbridge the afternoon of Feb. 10 to investigate an assault. A 21-year-old woman reported that she and the suspect had been involved in a verbal altercation earlier in the day. A short time later, she returned to the apartment to find her Maine Coon–tabby cat injured and lying on the floor.

When the woman picked up the cat and tried to provide aid, police said the suspect grabbed the cat and threw it out of the window. The woman retrieved the injured cat and brought it back into the apartment, police said, the suspect grabbed it and threw it out of the window again.

Police said that after the victim went to retrieve the cat a second time, the suspect grabbed her from behind by the neck. A bystander intervened at that point and was assaulted by the suspect, police said. The suspect fled on foot as police were being contacted and had not been apprehended as of Thursday night.

Animal control officers also responded to the scene and found the cat dead. The woman and the bystander were not injured.

Sadoff's most recent residence was in the 1600 block of Charles Street in Fredericksburg, police said. He is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William Police.