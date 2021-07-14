Fredericksburg man who killed sister changes attorney again

The sentencing for a man convicted of killing his sister and stabbing his pregnant girlfriend in Fredericksburg in 2018 was postponed last week after the defendant parted ways with yet another attorney.
Daniel A. Martinez-Nolasco, 23, was scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court on convictions of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
Instead, defense attorney Andy Cornick was allowed to withdraw as Martinez-Nolasco's attorney. Cornick wrote in court records that after "diligent" efforts, he had been unable to establish any meaningful trust with Martinez-Nolasco and that communications with his former client had broken down completely.
Cornick wrote that Martinez-Nolasco had demanded that he file a motion that has "no basis in law," and said Martinez-Nolasco had asked him to withdraw from the case.
A judge Friday granted Cornick's request to be relieved from the case, and attorney Jim Ilijevich was appointed as Martinez-Nolasco's fourth attorney since his arrest in 2018. His sentencing was continued to Aug. 23.
Martinez-Nolasco was convicted of killing his sister, Maria D. Martinez-Nolasco, on Dec. 10, 2018, at their home in the 200 block of Ivanhoe Court. Maria E. Machado Ventura was stabbed after she responded to screaming in the kitchen.
Machado Ventura was pregnant with the defendant's child at the time and later delivered the baby.
The trial was delayed in part because of concerns about Martinez-Nolasco's mental health. At one hearing, he claimed to not know where he was or that his sister was dead. He also talked about hearing voices in his head.
He eventually was deemed competent to stand trial and accepted a plea agreement which called for a maximum active sentence of 50 years.
