Fredericksburg murder trial delayed; judge orders another competency evaluation

A murder trial that had been scheduled for next month has been postponed because of concerns about the defendant's mental health.

Andre Tyron Wilson, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and a firearms offense in connection with the Nov. 6, 2020, slaying of 35-year-old Mark Anthony Johnson. Johnson was shot nine times early that morning outside a home on Hickok Circle.

A two-day trial was set to start Dec. 15 in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, but defense attorney Tara–Beth Coleman asked for a delay Monday so that Wilson could have another competency evaluation. Coleman told Judge Gordon Willis that Wilson has been unresponsive when she's tried to talk to him and said she doesn't believe he understands what is going on.

A representative from the Rappahannock Regional Jail testified that Wilson has been on administrative segregation for months and has been in and out of the suicide ward. He said at one point Wilson claimed to be hearing voices and claimed he had a "chip" in his head.

Wilson had previously been deemed competent to stand trial, but Willis ordered that his competency be evaluated again. A hearing was set for Jan. 6 for an update on Wilson's status.

The second suspect in the Johnson slaying, 19-year old Isaiah Landry, has a trial scheduled for Jan. 26.

