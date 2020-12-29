Fredericksburg Police arrest 21-year-old Ruther Glen woman in Central Park stabbing

Police have identified a 21-year-old Ruther Glen woman who was arrested after a stabbing Monday evening in Fredericksburg's Central Park.

About 5:45 p.m., Fredericksburg Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Central Park Blvd. after receiving a 911 call about a stabbing. At the scene, officers found a 22-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. Officers began life-saving measures while detectives responded to the incident. Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where she remained Tuesday in critical condition.

Shortly after the incident, Deanna Evans, 21, of Ruther Glen was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated malicious wounding. She was being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The incident occurred outside of the front door entrance of La Vida Massage in the handicap parking stall. Managers of La Vida Massage put out a statement on its Facebook page that the victim entered their establishment and asked someone to call 911 before she collapsed.