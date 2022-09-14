Fredericksburg police charge man in connection with two burglaries

A Fredericksburg man was charged in connection with two recent burglaries in the city and is being investigated for others, police said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said an alarm was activated about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at the Neibauer Dental Care at 3128 Cowan Boulevard, just down the street from the police station. Responding officers found the back door had been forced open. Surveillance camera footage provided police a clear description of the suspect and his clothing, Morris said.

Officers surrounded the area and Det. A.P. Tittle spotted the suspect walking in the area. The suspect was interviewed at police headquarters and charged with the Neibauer break-in. He has also been charged in connection with an Aug. 16 break-in in the city.

Ronald W. Fogg II, 34, is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of vandalism and misdemeanor larceny. He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Morris said police are investigating Fogg's potential involvement in several other recent break-ins in the city. Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122.