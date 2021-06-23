Fredericksburg police charge suspect in stabbing

Fredericksburg police have identified a suspect in a stabbing Monday night that left a man critically injured.

Jermaine A. Conway, 42, of no fixed address, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, a Class 2 felony that carries a potential prison sentence of between 20 years to life.

Conway had not been apprehended as of Wednesday morning. Court records show that he has been wanted since March in Stafford and Hanover counties for failing to show up in court on much less serious misdemeanor charges, including reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and drinking while driving.

The victim, a man about 30, was stabbed in the side shortly after 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Wellington Lakes Drive, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday.

Police have not said if there was any relationship between Conway and the victim or what led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information about Conway's whereabouts is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. Residents can make anonymous tips by sending a text to "847-411" and texting "FPDtip" followed by the tip.

