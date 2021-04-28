Fredericksburg Police Department making progress on recommended changes

The Fredericksburg Police Department has made progress on the 66 recommendations made by the Police Executive Research Forum in its handling of protests in the city last May 31 through June 2.
Committees tasked with reviewing the recommendations decided to send 12 to Chief Brian Layton seeking his final approval, while seven other suggestions involving improved communications and one about purchasing bright yellow Tasers have been completed.
A committee led by Capt. Patrick Reed decided against the implementation of three of PERF’s recommendations while the remaining 43 are still under review. Layton has the final say on all recommendations and he expects the three committees to complete their work by June 30.
Recommendation No. 30 to add a sentence to FPD policy to emphasize the sanctity of human life is one of those under review by Reed’s committee.
Fredericksburg Police Department Public Information Officer Sarah Morris said that particular recommendation and others are still being evaluated because each committee is taking significant time to review every one of PERF’s suggestions.
The recommendation made by PERF was that the FPD add a sentence stating its policy is to “value and preserve human life in all situations.”
It’s a line that the Baltimore Police Department added in reaction to the death of Freddie Gray following a 2015 arrest.
“We want to make sure that what we put in practice is the best policy and the best plan moving forward,” Morris said.
A committee led by Reed declined a recommendation to ensure medical personnel are notified when officers respond to calls in which they anticipate a Taser will be used.
Reed’s committee also declined a policy stating that the use of surveillance tools such as drones, cameras and undercover officers will be limited to instances where there is a “clear and convincing threat” of criminal activity.
A suggestion to rename its policy on crowd management to reflect that not all mass gatherings will result in a civil disturbance was also rejected by Reed’s group.
Layton made his presentation to City Council in a work session and in regular session Tuesday night. Layton played a video with his staff discussing the way the department has progressed since the 2020 unrest stemming from the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
“It’s a tough environment for police officers in America right now,” Layton said. “We need to let them know we appreciate them.”
City Councilman Tim Duffy applauded Layton and his staff for an “impressive job” and “spectacular effort” in responding to PERF’s recommendations. His comments were echoed by Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw.
Police Capts. Betsy Mason and Mike Presutto were in charge of the other two committees.
The groups included officers from Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and the Virginia State Police. Members of the city police department’s Citizens Advisory Panel, a Mary Washington sociology professor, UMW police officers, the city fire department and the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office also helped make up the committees.
The dozen recommendations sent to Layton for approval included stating in policy that any mass demonstration has two equal components—the First Amendment right of the protesters and ensuring the safety of the general public.
A committee also recommended ensuring officers are outfitted with protective equipment when dispersing tear gas and allowing enough time for crowds to hear and act on dispersal orders.
In the initial PERF report released in February, the department was criticized for not being prepared with protective equipment as well as dispersing tear gas too quickly on demonstrators on two separate occasions.
A group of protesters have filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County as a result of the tear gas dispersal.
A committee also accepted the recommendation that officers do not engage protesters one-on-one and that adequate staffing is in place when it’s known that a mass demonstration is in the works.
Councilman Matt Kelly told Layton that more needs to be done to communicate these changes to the public.
“We’ll work with staff to see if we can engage [the public] further,” Layton said.
A committee agreed to replace the word Taser with “Electronic Control Weapon” to make it clear that the device can kill or seriously injure someone. Any new ECWs that are purchased will be bright yellow so they are not confused with officers’ guns.
Committees also decided to recommend Layton adopt a policy stating that officers are required to render first aid to individuals following a use-of-force incident until an EMT arrives and that any use of the phrase “non-lethal munitions” is replaced with “less-lethal munitions.”
In addition to the “sanctity of human life” recommendation, there are others still under review, including consideration of how the deployment of tear gas will affect others not involved, carefully considering the use of sting ball grenades, enforcing the policy against carrying patrol rifles and adding a definition of proportionality in use of force.
The “proportionality” recommendation means officers will use only the level of force necessary to mitigate the threat and safely achieve lawful objectives.
The status of all 66 recommendations can be found on fredericksburgva.gov.
