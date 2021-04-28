Fredericksburg Police Department making progress on recommended changes

Councilman Matt Kelly told Layton that more needs to be done to communicate these changes to the public.

“We’ll work with staff to see if we can engage [the public] further,” Layton said.

A committee agreed to replace the word Taser with “Electronic Control Weapon” to make it clear that the device can kill or seriously injure someone. Any new ECWs that are purchased will be bright yellow so they are not confused with officers’ guns.

Committees also decided to recommend Layton adopt a policy stating that officers are required to render first aid to individuals following a use-of-force incident until an EMT arrives and that any use of the phrase “non-lethal munitions” is replaced with “less-lethal munitions.”

In addition to the “sanctity of human life” recommendation, there are others still under review, including consideration of how the deployment of tear gas will affect others not involved, carefully considering the use of sting ball grenades, enforcing the policy against carrying patrol rifles and adding a definition of proportionality in use of force.

The “proportionality” recommendation means officers will use only the level of force necessary to mitigate the threat and safely achieve lawful objectives.

The status of all 66 recommendations can be found on fredericksburgva.gov.

