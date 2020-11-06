Fredericksburg police identify victim of fatal shooting

Fredericksburg police are investigating a fatal shooting of a Maryland man that occurred early Friday in the Bragg Hill area of the city.

Detective Tabatha Merrell said the incident occurred about 12:19 a.m. in the 100 block of Hickok Circle. Officers responded to calls about shots fired in the area and found a male in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency workers transported the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Merrell said. Police identified the victim as Mark Anthony Johnson Jr., 35, of Maryland.

Police believe multiple suspects were involved in the slaying. Merrell said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released later.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, residents can send a text to "847-411" and text "FPDtip" followed by the tip.

