Fredericksburg police investigate shooting

As sunset approached Sunday, law enforcement officers continued their search for clues and those involved in a shooting incident earlier in the day in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard, the latest of a recent string of violent incidents in the area.

Fredericksburg Police said they first received a 911 call at 1:55 p.m. from a 49-year-old woman who reported she had been shot. First responders transported the victim to an area hospital where she remains in stable condition. It was not clear what led to the shooting or if there was a connection between the shooter and the victim.

Meanwhile, Fredericksburg Police spokeswoman Sarah Morris reports law enforcement officers have set up a perimeter around the scene of the shooting and are continuing their investigation with units and police dogs from the Stafford and Spotsylvania County sheriff’s offices.

The Fredericksburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident call 540/ 373-3122, or make an anonymous tip to 847-411 and text FPDtip, followed by the tip.

It was at least the third violent incident in that general area of the city over the past two weeks. On June 26, a 39-year-old man was shot and killed during an incident at nearby Wellington Lakes. Five days earlier, a man was stabbed and seriously injured in that same complex.

Charges have been filed in each of the earlier incidents. Both suspects are men in their 40s.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com Keith Epps: 540/374-5404 kepps@freelancestar.com

