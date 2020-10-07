Fredericksburg police investigating death of baby

Fredericksburg police are investigating the suspicious death of a two-month-old baby that was discovered over the weekend, court records state.

According to affidavits for search warrants filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, first responders went to the 900 block of Lafayette Boulevard in the city Sunday afternoon in response to a report of a possible overdose. A 32-year-old woman was found suffering from an apparent overdose, and drug paraphernalia was in plain view.

The woman was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital, where she was treated. The affidavits say nothing more about the woman's condition.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rescue workers also found the woman's baby boy dead in his sleeping area in the master bedroom. A detective wrote that the death appeared "suspicious" and that the child was found in a position that was not consistent with Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

First responders described the baby head and neck as being "contorted in an unnatural position."

Authorities also found a two-page suicide note next to the unconscious mother, court records state. On the first page, the woman asked that she not be revived and stated that the baby was already dead.

Police used the search warrant to seize a number of items from the home, including a pillow, seven prescription bottles, a pill crusher and two plastic baggies with white powder. They also seized the woman's phone in hope that it will reveal information regarding the baby's death.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.