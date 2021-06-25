Fredericksburg police investigating motive behind fatal shootout

Fredericksburg police are reviewing surveillance camera footage and cellphones in an attempt to figure out what led to a shootout earlier this month that left one man dead and another injured.

According to police and court records, Tyriek Powell, 20, and Arturo Barnes, 28, exchanged gunfire the afternoon of June 3 in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue. Powell was killed and Barnes suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, arm and leg.

Barnes survived the shooting and is currently facing charges of second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in public.

According to affidavits for search warrants filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, the shootout took place between the sidewalk and the parking lot of a neighborhood market store. The store surveillance camera captured at least part of the altercation and gave a clear view of a Chevrolet Cavalier that carried Barnes to Mary Washington Hospital after the shootout.

That same vehicle was seen dropping Barnes off at the hospital before hurriedly leaving, one of the affidavits states. Police have been able to identify the driver, a southern Stafford County resident.